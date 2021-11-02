AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,612 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $35,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY stock opened at $193.45 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $165.82 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.