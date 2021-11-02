AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $39,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 34.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.81 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.05 and its 200 day moving average is $165.45. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

