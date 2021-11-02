Aqua Metals (AQMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AQMS stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 4,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,708. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $125.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

