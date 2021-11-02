AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 776,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 55,915 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 1,270,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

AQB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 5,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,287. The company has a quick ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 81.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.10.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.