Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New $755,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $2,203,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $95.65 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

