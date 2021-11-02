Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes $261,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

