Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,144,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ecolab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,240,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

ECL stock opened at $223.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average is $218.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.59 and a twelve month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,566 shares of company stock worth $46,356,841 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

