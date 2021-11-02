Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,283 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

