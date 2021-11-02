ARC Document Solutions (ARC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,257. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 14,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $39,017.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 82,862 shares of company stock worth $214,520 in the last three months. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.