ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.54. 928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,430. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ArcBest stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.81% of ArcBest worth $26,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

