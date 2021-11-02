Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 685,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,987 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $26,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

