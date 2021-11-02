Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Archrock has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Archrock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Archrock worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

