Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $98.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

