Argon Reaches Market Cap of $4.43 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $595,762.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00081544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00075486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00102291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,044.43 or 1.00073463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.35 or 0.07102348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,960,767 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

