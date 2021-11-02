Arion Price Tops $0.0032 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $47,632.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00081096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00074338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00101254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,759.22 or 0.99898375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,472.81 or 0.07008034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002812 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,912,644 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

