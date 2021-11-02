Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $480.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.24.

ANET stock opened at $408.57 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $207.71 and a one year high of $413.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $117,939,135. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

