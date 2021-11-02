Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ANET traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $408.57. The company had a trading volume of 647,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.15 and a 200 day moving average of $358.42. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $207.71 and a 1-year high of $413.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 17,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.98, for a total transaction of $7,184,380.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,177 shares of company stock worth $109,869,335 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

