Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAQC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAQC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 38,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,426. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

