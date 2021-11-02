Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 392,756 Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 392,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.37% of Virtuoso Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

