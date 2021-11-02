Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 786,886 Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 786,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,110,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TVAC remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Tuesday. 6,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,750. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.