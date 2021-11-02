Aristeia Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,361 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,025,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

ACTDU remained flat at $$10.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

