Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $11.58 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,173,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DCRN. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,859. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.