Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,018,700 Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,018,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,965,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 4.68% of Alkuri Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KURI remained flat at $$9.20 on Tuesday. 147,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,556. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

