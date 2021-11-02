Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $11.10 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KNX opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.