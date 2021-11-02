Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $16.63 Million Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,742 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Infinera by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $134,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

