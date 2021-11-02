Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $20.60 Million Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,593 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.96% of Titan Machinery worth $20,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TITN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.