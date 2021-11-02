Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,026 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 188,781 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.21% of Flushing Financial worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,609,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,488,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after buying an additional 82,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 707,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIC opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $757.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.85. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345 over the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

