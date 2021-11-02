Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 177,995 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,995 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.37% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 191,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

NEX opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $996.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

