Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 654,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $23,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 519.07 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

