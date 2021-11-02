Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $25,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.07. 4,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $84.38 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

