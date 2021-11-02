Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 3,392,000 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 144.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.5% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.47% of Travere Therapeutics worth $83,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,084,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 490,588 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,240 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,864. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

