Armistice Capital LLC Buys 122,621 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 367.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122,621 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.0% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $56,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.12.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $465.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $469.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

