Armistice Capital LLC Buys 208,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.2% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $120,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,556. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

