Armistice Capital LLC Raises Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $40,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAC. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 86.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 13.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 306,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. 43,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,166,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

