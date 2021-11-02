Armistice Capital LLC Sells 104,000 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $20,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,567. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,755.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.