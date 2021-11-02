Armistice Capital LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.36% of Central Garden & Pet worth $36,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

