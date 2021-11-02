Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.11.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.