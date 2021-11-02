Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 696 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $43,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.80.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $383.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.85 and a twelve month high of $384.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

