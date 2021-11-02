ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $15.54 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,744,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

