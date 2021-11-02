ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $24.80 Million Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,292 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 3.85% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $24,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

