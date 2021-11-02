ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 80.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

