ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190,470 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.06% of ChannelAdvisor worth $44,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $29.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $764.32 million, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.81.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

