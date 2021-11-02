ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,922 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 10,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPS stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $457.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.15.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $533.19 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

