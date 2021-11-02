Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AJG. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

NYSE:AJG opened at $162.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 246,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

