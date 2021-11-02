Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE AJG opened at $162.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.11 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day moving average is $145.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 246,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.