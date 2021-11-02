Arweave (AR) Trading 37.2% Higher Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 34.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $71.80 or 0.00112503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and $210.90 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 37.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

