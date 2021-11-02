Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

ASPN stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

