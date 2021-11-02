Aspireon Wealth Advisors Acquires 141 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,295,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 431,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.33. 79,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,353,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $97.86 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $505.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

