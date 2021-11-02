Aspireon Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,977 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 7.5% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 473.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 459,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,793,000 after purchasing an additional 379,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.29. 18,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,467. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.64.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

