Aspireon Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 2.4% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 232,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,943. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $104.94.

